Hotels in the city centre are already close to 100% occupancy

Hotel booking options in the capital are rather scarce and any availability is expensive. This denotes that a hotel occupancy rate that would not be far from 100 per cent in the hotel establishments of the capital.

For the Holy Week holidays (between April 6, Maundy Thursday, and Easter Sunday), Booking.com offers hotel rooms available in only 9 establishments in the capital: Hotel Catedral, Ohtels Gran Hotel, Elba Almería, La Perla, Hotel Costasol, Sercotel Gran Fama, Murallas de Jayrán Hotel Boutique, Embajador and Sevilla.

Other hotels in the area including other establishments such as Torreluz, AC, Avenida Hotel and other new ones such as the Vertice Indalo are already ‘sold out’ to enjoy the Easter holidays in Almería.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.