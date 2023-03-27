Shiba Inu (SHIB) battles Dogecoin (DOGE) to be the top memecoin, while investors flock to the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) presale

By EWN • 27 March 2023 • 10:09

Shiba Inu’s long awaited Shibarium is released, only to be beset by a chain ID issue and FUD. Dogecoin stays under the radar, tweeting memes, whilst those seeking the potential of high gains turn to Orbeon Protocol, a business launchpad that ordinary investors can get involved in. Orbeon Protocol is now in the final phases of its presale, and has already surged by 2203% over the last few months.

Was the Shibarium a naughty puppy?

After the much anticipated Puppynet beta version of the Layer 2 blockchain Shibarium was launched, a member of the community noticed that the chain ID was the same as other projects. FUD (Fear Uncertainty and Doubt) set in, with people accusing the Shibiarium of copying this other project.

However the lead developer revealed that it was merely an accident, and that he would create a separate chain ID. The price of BONE suffered as a result but has rebounded somewhat. SHIB has remained relatively consistent though did also see a dip and rebound. Puppyscan, the native explorer, shows that there are now over 2500 wallets on the network.

Shiba Inu are a showy breed of dogs, and that may be the reason for speculation on crypto twitter that SHIB is going to be featured in either a documentary, or a hollywood film. Clue hunters have noticed exchanges between Shiba Inu lead and a certain Bollywood actress, as well as a meeting between a member of the SHIB metaverse team and a Paramount producer.

A recent video preview of the new metaverse, posted on Shiba Inu’s twitter, is idyllic and beautiful. With the SHIB metaverse due to open soon, sentiment from crypto twitter indicates the SHIBARMY are chomping at the bit to see a Hollywood film based around their favourite coin! At the moment this is something DOGE lovers could only dream of.

Let sleeping DOGE lie

Unlike Shiba Inu, Dogecoin’s most exciting news is that the other week Elon Musk posted a tweet with a Shiba dog as the CEO. Given that SHIB has a lower market cap and a more active community, numerous investors are dubious about DOGE right now, other than that it’s the more established coin by age. That said, if Elon Musk truly does integrate DOGE into twitter, then dogecoin could really go to the moon.

With such a prolific CEO backing the memetoken, many investors have taken to calling musk “The Dogefather”, insisting that he has the capability to bring massive gains to Dogecoin. Only time will tell if this comes to pass.

Orbeon Protocol’s ORBN has been skyrocketing

SHIB and DOGE are top 30 market cap cryptos whilst ORBN is still in presale. This may bring comfort to memecoin investors who want to ensure that the coins they hold are going to go up in the bull market and long term. However, long term data shows us that the top stars often do not stay that way from one bull run to another, and if they do, the gains will be much less, as a lot more money is needed to move the price.

That’s one of the reasons that investors are flocking to a new community based venture capital project called Orbeon Protocol. Real world businesses can offer equity-backed NFTs via Orbeon Protocol, as a way to facilitate investment in their project. This can then be purchased by anyone who wants to invest in a project or early stage business they like the look of, enabling businesses to raise capital much faster whilst everyday investors get the chance to back some of the most exciting projects and startups in web3.

Orbeon Protocol is currently in presale, but only until 31st March. Analysts have predicted that a rise to $0.24 could be likely for the token due to the benefits it confers to holders, like staking rewards and governance rights. ORBN is currently on sale for $0.0921, having already surged by 2203% in a short space of time.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido