AstraZeneca Jab gave women a 3.5 higher risk of heart attack says study

By Julia Cameron • 28 March 2023 • 8:28

Photo by Studio Romantic at Shutterstock

According to a new study by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) the risk of dying from a heart attack was three and half times higher in young women between the ages of 12 to 29.

The study looked at hospitalisations, death registrations and vaccination records in England to assess the Covid-19 jab amongst 12 to 29-year-olds.

It found that after one dose of a non-mRNA vaccine like AstraZeneca, there was evidence of an increased cardiac death in young women. The risk was three and a half times higher in the first twelve weeks of having the vaccination said the study.

The data comes from six cardiac-related deaths per 100,000 vaccinated with a first dose. The cardiac deaths could include heart disease, myocarditis, and cardiac arrest related to vaccinations given between December 2020 and June 2022.

But the ONS said “most of the young people who received the AstraZeneca jab before April 2021 would have been prioritised due to underlying health conditions, or because they were a healthcare worker:”

“Therefore, the three and a half times greater risk cannot be generalised to the whole population.”

Vahé Nafilyan, senior statistician at the ONS said “we find no evidence that the risk of cardiac or all-cause death is increased in the weeks following vaccination with mRNA vaccines.

“However, receiving a first dose of a non-mRNA vaccine was associated with an increased risk of cardiac death in young women.”

Source: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2023/03/27/young-women-had-35-times-higher-risk-death-heart-issues-astrazeneca/