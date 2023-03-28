By Imran Khan • 28 March 2023 • 13:35

BREAKING: Man shot by police in Portugal after he horrifically stabs two people at Muslim centre

Police in Portugal have shot a man at a Muslim centre in Lisbon after he attacked and killed two men after stabbing them

A man had been shot by the police in Portugal after he murdered two people by stabbing them to death at a Muslim Centre.

According to the Associated Press, the incident happened in Lisbon, according to a statement by Portugal’s prime minister on Tuesday, March 28.

Prime Minister Antonio Costa stated that “it was a criminal act”, adding that “two lives had been lost in the incident”.

Costa also stated that the suspect was later hospitalised for he was shot by the officials.

He also said that this attack was an isolated incident.

“Everything points to this being an isolated incident”, he said.

Meanwhile, no further information has been provided by the police, who stated that more updates will be given later in the day.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.