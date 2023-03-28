By Imran Khan • 28 March 2023 • 14:17

BREAKING: Terror alert in Northern Ireland raised as ‘attack is highly likely’ Image: Min Jing Shutterstock.com

Terrorism threat level in Northern Ireland has been raised from ‘substantial’ to ‘severe’ after police officers were targeted

The threat level due to a terror attack in Northern Ireland has been raised, as officials warn “attack is considered highly likely”.

The level was raised by the British MI5 after police were targeted by “groups intent on politically-motivated violence”.

According to Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris, cited by Mail Online, “’ The threat level to Northern Ireland from Northern Ireland Related Terrorism is constantly monitored and is subject to a regular formal review”.

“This is a systematic, comprehensive and rigorous process, based on the very latest intelligence and analysis of factors which drive the threat”.

“The threat level review takes into account a range of factors and analysis of recent incidents.”

He also added that “The decision to change the threat level is taken by MI5, independently of Ministers”.

“MI5 has increased the threat to Northern Ireland from Northern Ireland Related Terrorism from ‘SUBSTANTIAL’ (an attack is likely) to ‘SEVERE’ (an attack is highly likely)”.

He warned that “The public should remain vigilant, but not be alarmed, and continue to report any concerns they have to the Police Service of Northern Ireland”.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.