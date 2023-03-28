Missing dog appeal

By Betty Henderson • 28 March 2023 • 15:38

Freddy and Carmen are two dogs that are missing from Los Gallardos Photo credit: Maz's Canine Rescue (via Facebook)

A LOCAL dog owner is seeking help to find their two missing dogs, Freddy and Carmen, who have been missing since Friday, March 10 in Los Gallardos, near Vera.

The pets are quite big but are very friendly. No one sightings have been reported, so it is possible that they have wandered far from their last known location. If you see the dogs, please contact 662344734 urgently. Owners are offering a substantial reward for finding the dogs.

