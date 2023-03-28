Missing dog appeal

By Betty Henderson • 28 March 2023 • 15:38
Freddy and Carmen are two dogs that are missing from Los Gallardos
Photo credit: Maz's Canine Rescue (via Facebook)
The pets are quite big but are very friendly. No one sightings have been reported, so it is possible that they have wandered far from their last known location. If you see the dogs, please contact 662344734 urgently. Owners are offering a substantial reward for finding the dogs.
