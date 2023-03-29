Breaking- McDonald´s adds SIX new items to its menu and announces cash prizes up for grabs

By Sarah Newton-John • 29 March 2023 • 10:09

Maccas adds two new burgers to the menu/Shutterstock Images

Fans of Maccas will be happy to learn that the fast-food giant is adding SIX new items to its menu today.

The legendary burger chain will bring back three fan-favourite items while adding a brand-new and unique sandwich for the first time.

The all-new Steakhouse Stack burger will be joining the menu today, along with the iconic Chicken Big Mac, which will be available for a limited time only—alongside the Mighty Muffin, Mozzarella Dippers and the Cadbury Creme Egg and Caramel Egg McFlurries.

The new Steakhouse Stack is made up of two beef patties, a slice of cheddar cheese, crispy onions, red onions, and lettuce topped with a creamy peppercorn sauce, all in a toasted bun.

Thomas O’Neill, head of marketing said: “The Steakhouse Stack is another fantastic development from our menu team, the taste of steak and peppercorn sauce captured perfectly in this newest addition to our menu – delicious!”

On top of these changes to their popular menu, Maccas will be launching Winning Sips, which will give customers the chance to win £10,000 in cash and more by purchasing drinks at the legendary food chain.

The Instant Win game is played by peeling off a token from the side of your selected soft drink.

You will have an instant win if you have one of the lucky tokens on the side of your drink.

McDonald’s has been owned by Kroc, set up by Ray Kroc, since April 1955.

Ray Kroc was an American businessman, who went into partnership with the McDonald brothers in 1955.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.