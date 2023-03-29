Lux Mundi talk to uncover secrets of Ancient Beijing

By Betty Henderson • 29 March 2023 • 14:31

Lux Mundi trips are always well-attended. Members of the community pose on a recent trip to Vélez-Málaga. Photo credit: Lux-Mundi Centro Ecumenico (via Facebook)

LUX Mundi Ecumenical Centre in Torre del Mar is known for its commitment to learning about different cultures and promoting interfaith dialogue. The centre is currently gearing up to host an exciting talk about the history of China.

Entitled “The Forbidden City of Beijing and its correlation with traditional medicine, cosmology and the human being”, the talk will be given by Stuart Lightbody on Tuesday, April 25 from 11am until 12:30pm.

During the talk, Lightbody will explore a range of topics related to Beijing’s rich history, from ancient times to the present day. One focus of the talk will be on the correlation between traditional Chinese medicine and the human body. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the ways in which traditional Chinese medicine has evolved over time and how it continues to influence modern-day medicine.

The talk costs €4 for Lux Mundi members and €5 for non-members, which includes tea or coffee and homemade cakes after the talk. Proceeds raised from the event will go to charity, supporting the centre’s commitment to making a positive impact in the community.