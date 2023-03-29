By Imran Khan • 29 March 2023 • 20:17

Shock as WOMAN tragically dies in UK after falling from Liverpool car park Image: Brian A Jackson Shutterstock.com

Emergency services rushed to the scene as the area was cordoned by police in the UK after a woman fell from multi-storey car park

A woman has died after she fell from a multi-storey car park in Liverpool.

According to Liverpool Echo, the incident happened at around 6.40 am on Wednesday, March 29, at ParkBee, which is located on Heathfield Street.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, as several police cars and forensic experts also reached the area.

Local reports suggest that cordons were put in place on Heathfield Street, Cropper Street and an alleyway off Bold Street.

The woman was then rushed to the hospital, and her death was later confirmed by the Merseyside police.

Police stated that “Her death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner”.

At the time of the incident, a statement by Merseyside police said, “We can confirm that officers are currently at Heathfield Street in Liverpool city centre this morning, Wednesday 29 March, following the death of a woman”.

“Emergency services were called at around 6.40 am to a report that the woman had fallen from a car park.”

“North West Ambulance Service took her to hospital where she was sadly pronounced deceased. Her death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”

“The car park is currently closed and motorists are advised to avoid the area. Thank you for your patience as we deal with this incident.”

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.