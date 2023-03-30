By Imran Khan • 30 March 2023 • 17:50

UPDATE: ‘We are experiencing an active shooter situation’ say officials from Forsyth Tech CAMPUS in Winston-Salem

UPDATE March 30 (5.50 pm) – An active shooting situation is taking place at the Forsyth Tech CAMPUS as area put under lockdown

The Forsyth Tech CAMPUS has just announced on Twitter on Thursday, March 30, that an active shooter situation is presently underway.

This statement comes after gunshots were fired on the campus, earlier today.

Officials at Forsyth Tech CAMPUS also said that “Law enforcement is on site. The campus is on lockdown with shelter in place for all students, faculty and staff”.

TechAlert: We are experiencing an active shooter situation. Law enforcement is on site. The campus is on lockdown with shelter in place for all students, faculty and staff. — Forsyth Tech (@ForsythTechCC) March 30, 2023

Officials report two suspects at large after shots fired at Forsyth Tech CAMPUS in Winston-Salem

Shorts have been reportedly fired at the Forsyth Tech campus which is located in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Official reports cited by WXII12 stated that two suspects are also at large at the campus in the U.S.

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

