60mph winds to BATTER Britain today causing travel chaos for many in southwest

31 March 2023

Storm warning Credit: Garrett teitloff/Shutterstock.com

TWO weather warnings for the south of England and parts of Wales were announced today, March 31, by the Met Office with a risk of flooding in some areas, according to The Daily Mail, with Devon and parts of Cornwall facing the brunt of Storm Mathis between 6am to 6pm today.

Last night hundreds of homes in the southwest of England were left without power with more bad weather to come.

Nearly 700 properties were affected by power cuts in Cornwall, with 60mph winds uprooting trees and blocking roads, causing travel chaos for many commuters.

Forecasters have warned that the storm, christened Storm Mathis by the French met office Météo-France, has the potential to cause ‘structural damage to buildings.’

Commuters have been advised to expect travel disruption to public transport and longer journey times.

Another yellow warning for high winds was also issued, covering the southwest of England and coastal parts of Wales, with delays to road, rail, air, and ferry transport.

Thankfully the worst of the storm will is expected to be over by Saturday with patchy rain across western and southern areas.

In contrast, Sunday will see lengthy dry and fine spells.

