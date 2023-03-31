Costa Blanca South NIBS: News in Brief from the Costa Blanca South region

By Betty Henderson • 31 March 2023 • 12:35

Costa Blanca South NIBS: Your weekly newsflash from the region. Photo credit: Alex Tihonovs/shutterstock.com

Spreading love

A Torrevieja National Park has been selected by Nutella for an advertising campaign showcasing 15 of Spain’s most extraordinary places. Parque Natural de las Lagunas de la Mata and its pink lagoons will feature on jars of the beloved hazelnut spread.

Coffee connections

A ‘Coffee & Chat’ group in La Marina is offering local residents a great opportunity to connect with others, explore different perspectives on life and make new friends in a safe and welcoming environment. The group organises meet-ups via a Facebook group.

Summer style

Get summer-ready at K9 La Marina! The animal rescue charity shop is now stocking men’s and women’s summer clothing starting at €2, as well as footwear, furniture, glassware, books, and DVDs. The shop is still in search of more volunteers.

Cultural excursion

Elche has teamed up officials in Valencia to offer free visits to its City of Art and Sciences for local pensioners and retired people. The collaboration will offer monthly trips to promote equal access to science and culture and active ageing.

Lovely legacy

Asoka El Grande animal shelter is reminding locals that donations to the charity through residents’ wills and last testaments are accepted. The Orihuela charity is honoured to be supported by the generous local community in caring for their 250+ animals.

Semana Santa

Easter celebrations will begin in towns and cities throughout the region on Sunday, April 2. Traditional celebrations begin on Palm Sunday and will last until Easter Sunday with elaborate processions of religious statues, hooded penitents, and marching bands through the streets.