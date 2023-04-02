National Police officer killed in Madrid by ambulance driving in wrong direction Close
Trending:

BREAKING: One injured after suspected active shooter incident at Dulles Town Centre Mall in Sterling, Virginia

By Chris King • 02 April 2023 • 19:07

Image of Dulles Town Centre Mall in Virginia. Credit: Google maps - Dulles Town Center

Police units have responded to reports of suspected shots fired at Dulles Town Centre Mall in Sterling, Virginia.

 

One person is believed to have been injured in a suspected shooting incident at Dulles Town Centre Mall in Sterling, Virginia, this morning, Sunday, April 2. Police units have responded to the location after reports that shots had been fired in the building.

Sterling Police Department reported that it had deployed officers to the location at 21100 Dulles Town Circle, as reported by snbc13.com. The person who was shot has been transferred to a hospital said the authorities.

At the time of writing, Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office tweeted: “The LCSO is investigating a shooting that occurred at the Dulles Town Center Mall. One person shot and transported to a local area hospital and a suspect is in custody”. The mall is said to be in the process of being cleared by police officers.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

<< Go Back to All Previous Editions
Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com

Comments

Continue Reading