By Chris King • 02 April 2023 • 19:07

Image of Dulles Town Centre Mall in Virginia. Credit: Google maps - Dulles Town Center

Police units have responded to reports of suspected shots fired at Dulles Town Centre Mall in Sterling, Virginia.

One person is believed to have been injured in a suspected shooting incident at Dulles Town Centre Mall in Sterling, Virginia, this morning, Sunday, April 2. Police units have responded to the location after reports that shots had been fired in the building.

Sterling Police Department reported that it had deployed officers to the location at 21100 Dulles Town Circle, as reported by snbc13.com. The person who was shot has been transferred to a hospital said the authorities.

At the time of writing, Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office tweeted: “The LCSO is investigating a shooting that occurred at the Dulles Town Center Mall. One person shot and transported to a local area hospital and a suspect is in custody”. The mall is said to be in the process of being cleared by police officers.

The LCSO is investigating a shooting that occurred at the Dulles Town Center Mall. One person shot and transported to a local area hospital and a suspect is in custody. — Loudoun County Sheriff's Office (@LoudounSheriff) April 2, 2023

