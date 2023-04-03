Gibraltar takes flight: British Airways expands summer flight offer to London

By Betty Henderson • 03 April 2023 • 16:42

IN AN exciting update for travellers looking to fly between Gibraltar and the UK this summer, British Airways have announced an impressive boost in services.

In an announcement made on Monday, April 3, the British flight giant said it will increase their London Heathrow service to Gibraltar on certain weekends throughout the season.

For the first time ever, there will be three flights from the Rock to Heathrow on the same day, which will take place on three Saturdays in April, two in May, two in June, two in July, four in August, five in September, and four in October.

Gibraltar’s Minister for Business and Tourism, Hon Vijay Daryanani, expressed his excitement and gratitude for this development. He explained “This is welcome news for overnight tourism, our hotels, and Gibraltar PLC on the whole. The airline industry is extremely challenging and competitive. I have been asking British Airways to increase flights as they have been busy on most days, so I am glad to see these extra flights materialise. I hope we can continue to convince the operators to increase capacity to Gibraltar in the future.”