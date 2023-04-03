Massive protests likely in New York when Donald Trump surrenders Tuesday

By Sarah Newton-John • 03 April 2023 • 7:46

Donald Trump facing charges/Shutterstock Images

Former US president Donald Trump was indicted by a grand jury last Thursday and is facing charges related to hush money payments to a porn star, known as Stormy Daniels. She alleged Trump had an extramarital sexual encounter with her years earlier. He is likely to surrender to prosecutors on Tuesday and New York City police are bracing for demonstrations and massive protests by Trump supporters in the city, according to sources.

The New York City police has thrown up metal barriers around Trump Tower, while roads have been blocked near Manhattan Criminal Courthouse.

Trump’s lawyer Joe Tacopina said in television interviews on Sunday he would inspect the indictment once he receives it, then plan the next legal steps. He did not commit to either of two common defense lawyer options: asking for a venue change or filing a motion to dismiss the case as premature.

Trump describes the charges as a political witch hunt, while his top supporters, including Republican lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene, say they will go to New York on Tuesday to protest.

On Monday, Trump is expected to fly to New York from Florida, where he will spend the night at Trump Tower, before arriving early Tuesday morning at the courthouse.

After his scheduled arraignment in New York, Trump will deliver remarks back in Florida on Tuesday night. Trump will hold the event at his Mar-a-Lago club after returning from Manhattan, where he is expected to voluntarily turn himself in.

While Trump is a New York native, he didn’t get many votes from there, only 23 per cent of the city voted for him in 2020 and 18 per cent in 2016.

The New York Police Department told Reuters there were no credible threats to the city.

