Trump´s campaign funding starts as he warns Biden ´this will backfire massively´

03 April 2023

Voting in USA next year/Shutterstock Images

Donald Trump´s 2024 presidential campaign has begun in earnest in bizarre circumstances as within hours of his indictment on Thursday, March 30, fundraising emails went out to loyal and new supporters who responded with $4 million (€3.68 million) given in 24 hours, according to a press release the following day, sources say.

Notably the campaign claims that first-time donors were worth more than a million of this haul.

Railing against the indictment handed down by a Manhattan grand jury for his role in hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels, Mr Trump promised in an email that “this witch hunt will backfire massively on Joe Biden”.

“Ever since I ran for president as a complete political outsider, the corrupt ruling class has tried to shut down our America First movement,” the email reads.

“The Deep State will use anything at their disposal to shut down the one political movement that puts you first.”

In tandem with his fundraising emails, Mr Trump’s “Truth Social” social media profile features a tagline aimed squarely at his base’s distrust of government and the “Deep State” that is fast becoming the centre of his campaign to return to the White House:

“They’re not coming after me, they’re coming after you – I’m just standing in their way.”

If the Manhattan grand jury’s indictment tomorrow, Tuesday, of the former president, or any of the other cases he faces, really do prove to end his political career, he appears to be making as much noise as he can as he faces his destiny.

