Andalucía art abounds: Galeria Luz de La Vida’s April offerings

By Betty Henderson • 04 April 2023 • 13:26

Nestled in the heart of Cómpeta, the Galeria Luz de La Vida is also a delightful place to unwind. Photo credit: Centro de La Luz (via Facebook)

ART lovers are invited to escape the charming Axarquía village of Competa, where they can immerse themselves in the vibrant art scene at Galeria Luz de la Vida.

The hidden gem boasts a stunning collection of international art, featuring works by acclaimed artists like Anne-Barbara Lenzin, and Lieuwke Loth. The gallery is also gearing up for a special event on Tuesday, April 11 where author Linda Decker is set to present her coffee table book, ‘Impressions of Andalucía’.

Written by Linda Decker and accompanied by Peter Lawrence’s watercolours, the book transports readers to Andalucía’s enchanting Moorish villages, and showcases the region’s beauty. The event will begin with a presentation of the book by Linda at 7:15pm, followed by a toast and a social chat, where guests can purchase copies of the book.

This month, the gallery is also hosting an exhibition by Javier González, an artist based in Almuñecar. Unique installations by the artist including two totem poles and ceramic sculptures are on display throughout April.

The gallery is not only a feast for the eyes but also a calming oasis for the soul, complete with Moorish-inspired architecture and a serene garden.