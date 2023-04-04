FINALLY, results of DNA test are in for the Polish woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann

By John Ensor • 04 April 2023 • 11:22

DNA test results for Polish woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann. CREDIT: Cordon Press.

A twenty-one-year-old Polish woman Julia Wandell, who recently posted on social media that she believed she was the missing child Maddie McCann, has, at last, received her DNA test results, writes The Scottish Sun, on Tuesday April 4.

The woman also known as Julia Faustyna or Julia Wandelt, claimed that she looked similar and suffered an abusive childhood and had doubts about her parentage.

Private detective and medium, Dr Fia Johansson flew Julia from her home in Poland to Los Angeles after it transpired she received abusive messages and online death threats .

Following Wandell’s request to get in touch with Kate and Gerry McCann, a DNA test was set up by Dr Johansson, including a test to establish her ancestry.

Today it was confirmed by The Mirror that the DNA test results show that Julia is not Madeleine McCann.

The test to determine her heritage also proved that she is from Poland, with some Lithuanian and Romanian traces.

Dr Johansson also confided that Julia’s ‘health is very poor she has bad asthma and she suffers lots of pain in her bones.

“She is booked in for a CT and MRI scan because of the pain in her bones.

“Her blood work is also abnormal so my doctor here in the US is investigating whether she could have leukaemia so we are awaiting the results of that.

“And if she needs any treatment we will make sure she gets that.”

In the interests of the young woman’s safety, she was rushed out of Poland to the US in March, when she was bombarded by vicious threats, with one even claiming there was a 30,000 euro bounty on her head.

