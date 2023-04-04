Lionel Messi reportedly offered DOUBLE Cristiano Ronaldo’s salary by Al Hilal SFC to play in Saudi Arabia

By Chris King • 04 April 2023 • 22:08

Image of Lionel Messi. Credit: Maciej Rogowski Photo/Shutterstock.com

Al Hilal SFC has allegedly offered football star Lionel Messi a contract worth a staggering £350million-per-year to play in Saudi Arabia.

According to the latest reports this Tuesday, April 4, Al Hilal SFC has offered Argentina’s legendary football captain Lionel Messi an astounding offer of more than €400 million per year to play in Saudi Arabia.

If the figure and rumour are true then it means Messi would earn more than double the £173m-a-year salary that Cristiano Ronaldo is currently earning at Al-Nassr.

Despite the vast fortune allegedly on offer, the renowned sports journalist Fabrizio Romano believes that the current PSG player would prefer to stay in Europe. The 35-year-old footballing genius has recently fallen out of favour in Paris and his contract expires this summer.

Things have become so bad for the Argentine World Cup winner that he was actually booed off the pitch after the home defeat by Lyon. That would probably be a surefire way of encouraging one of the world’s biggest stars to walk out of the door.

“Understand Al Hilal sent an official bid to Leo Messi, salary worth more than €400m/year. Leo’s absolute priority: continue in Europe”, tweeted Romano. “Barcelona, waiting on FFP to send bid and open talks. PSG bid, not accepted at this stage as Messi wanted sporting guarantees”, he added.

🚨 Understand Al Hilal sent an official bid to Leo Messi: salary worth more than €400m/year. ◉ Leo’s absolute priority: continue in Europe. ◉ Barcelona, waiting on FFP to send bid and open talks. ◉ PSG bid, not accepted at this stage as Messi wanted sporting guarantees. pic.twitter.com/FVTDGs4eQV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 4, 2023

