Passenger dies on flight to UK after woman is led to toilet ´in distress´

The LS756 flight from Tenerife to Manchester Airport on Sunday night, April 2, issued an alert about three hours after takeoff when a female passenger required medical assistance, according to sources.

Witnesses in the aircraft have described the ’emotional’ activity on board as the passenger fell ill and required urgent assistance from medical professionals as the aircraft was diverted and began to descend over the Celtic Sea before landing at Cornwall Airport Newquay.

A passenger on the flight told the Manchester Evening News: “A few hours into the flight a man was helping a woman he was with to the bathroom. She looked to be in quite a state and was in distress.

Cabin crew had a chat with them and at one point they had to lay her down in front of the doors where the seats with extra leg room are. She was being asked how much pain she was in so that they could relay it back to the captain.

She seemed to take a sudden turn. The cabin crew put out an announcement for any medical staff on board. Then the plane took a very dramatic veer to the right and it was clear something had changed and we needed to land straight away.

“Quite a few people were visibly upset and emotional by what was going on. She passed out, and they had oxygen on board and a defibrillator on board and started performing CPR. They did this for around an hour until we landed at Newquay.

“The air ambulance and a second ambulance was waiting when we landed, and they quickly got the steps and transported her out of the side of the plane on a scoop stretcher.”

After landing, police talked to Jet2 staff and the plane eventually took off, arriving at Manchester about 10pm.

A spokesperson from Jet2 said: “Flight LS756 from Tenerife to Manchester was diverted to Cornwall Airport Newquay yesterday evening, due to a customer requiring medical attention.

“Regrettably, we can confirm that the customer has sadly passed away. Our thoughts are with the customer’s family and friends at this very difficult time. We would like to express our thanks to our crew, as well as other customers who provided assistance onboard.”

