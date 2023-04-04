Trump´s court hearing will not be filmed; he expresses anger on social media the night before his court appearance

By Sarah Newton-John • 04 April 2023 • 8:00

Donald Trump/ Credit: Evan El-Amin / Shutterstock.com

Donald Trump´s indictment hearing will not be recorded on video. Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan ruled that all video cameras will be banned from the court, sources reveal.

Juan Merchan confirmed the ruling late on Monday night – after the former president’s lawyers battled to keep cameras out.

Just five pool cameras will be allowed to take still photographs inside the courtroom before the arraignment kicks off.

Judge Merchan wrote: ‘Never in the history of the United States has a sitting or past President been indicted on criminal charges. Mr. Trump’s arraignment has generated unparalleled public interest and media attention.’

The still photographers will be allowed to take pictures for ‘several minutes,’ before then being directed to ‘vacate’ the jury box.

‘No further photography will be permitted after that,’ the judge ruled.

Donald Trump, 76, released a barrage of invective on social media from Trump Tower on Monday night, April 3, angry at the special prosecutors appointed by the Justice Department.

Trump called Jack Smith a ‘totally biased Thug’ and a ‘Radical Left Lunatic’, and accused him of leaking information to the Washington Post.

Smith is a former career Justice Department prosecutor and former chief prosecutor for the special court in The Hague.

Trump´s posts came shortly after he spoke out against the Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg who is overseeing his New York indictment. Trump accused Bragg of leaking information about the indictment to the media.

In a damning post, Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social: “Wow! District Attorney Bragg just illegally LEAKED the various points, and complete information, on the pathetic Indictment against me.”

The former president, 76, will not be subjected to taking a mugshot, nor will he be handcuffed or be placed in a jail cell after his court hearing, Yahoo reports.

A report claims that Trump will face a total of 34 felonies on Tuesday.

___________________________________________________________

