An essential guide to the best alternative medical clinics on the Costa del Sol

By Laura Kemp • 05 April 2023 • 10:07

Image - Andrey_Popov/shutterstock

Alternative medical clinics offer a variety of services that are often not found in traditional Western medicine practices. Using a wide range of alternative medicines to treat various health conditions and take a natural approach to health, treat chronic conditions, improve overall wellbeing, and much more.

But which alternative medical clinics offer the best services and treatments for your individual needs? Look no further, because the Euro Weekly News has put together this essential guide on the best alternative medical clinics on the Costa del Sol so that you can feel your best.

What is alternative or complementary medicine?

There is no universal definition for alternative medicine, however, it is often referred to as “complementary and alternative” medicine (CAM). They are treatments that fall outside of mainstream healthcare, and range from acupuncture and homoeopathy to aromatherapy, meditation and colonic irrigation.

The US National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH) uses this distinction:

When a non-mainstream practice is used together with conventional medicine, it’s considered “complementary”.

When a non-mainstream practice is used instead of conventional medicine, it’s considered “alternative”.

Several complementary and alternative treatments are often used with the intention of treating or curing a health condition, and there can be an overlap between the two categories.

Some common services that alternative medical clinics may offer include:

1. Acupuncture

This is a traditional Chinese medicine practice that involves inserting thin needles into specific points on the body to balance the flow of energy, or Qi, through the body. Acupuncture stimulates the sensory nerves under the skin or muscle, resulting in the body releasing natural substances such as pain-relieving endorphins.

2. Chiropractic care

This is a type of complementary medicine that involves adjusting the spine and other joints to alleviate pain and improve overall health. A practitioner will use their hands to help relieve muscle, bone and joint issues. Chiropractors use various techniques to treat problems, such as spinal manipulation, short and sharp thrusting movements, pulling and stretching muscles in different directions, and gradually moving joints into different positions.

3. Herbal medicine

Also known as herbalism or botanical medicine, herbal medicine involves the practice of using plants and their extracts to treat various health conditions such as anxiety, pain, cardiovascular conditions, memory loss, and inflammation. Herbal medicines are those with active ingredients made from plant parts, such as leaves, roots or flowers. It is essential to use medicines that comply with quality standards relating to safety and manufacturing and to check with your doctor whether herbal medicines will interfere with any other pharmaceutical medications you are taking.

4. Naturopathy

This is a type of alternative medicine that focuses on natural healing methods for the whole body, such as nutrition, exercise, and herbal remedies. Naturopathic medicine includes a variety of therapies, including herbal medicine, acupuncture, nutritional counselling, hydrotherapy, and physical therapy. Naturopathic doctors may also recommend lifestyle changes such as exercise and stress reduction techniques.

5. Homoeopathy

This is a type of alternative medicine that uses highly diluted substances to stimulate the body’s natural healing processes. The principle behind homoeopathy is that a substance that causes symptoms in a healthy person can be used in very small amounts to treat those same symptoms in a sick person. The practice of homoeopathy is based on individualised treatment, where the homoeopathic practitioner considers the person’s overall health and symptoms in order to recommend a specific remedy.

6. Massage therapy

This involves manipulating the muscles and soft tissues of the body to reduce stress and tension and improve circulation. There are many different types of massage therapy techniques, including Swedish massage, deep tissue massage, sports massage, and trigger point therapy, among others. The specific technique used will depend on the client’s needs and preferences.

7. Ayurvedic medicine and treatments

Ayurveda treatment starts with an internal purification process or detox, followed by a special diet, herbal remedies, massage therapy, yoga, and meditation. Ayurvedic treatments aim to treat the root cause of an illness, rather than just treat the symptoms, and to promote overall health and vitality.

Why do people use alternative or complementary medicine?

There are a wide variety of reasons why people may choose to use alternative or complementary medicine and therapy, for example:

1. Dissatisfaction with conventional medicine: Some people may feel that conventional medicine has not provided them with the relief they need for their health condition, or has caused unpleasant side effects, and they want to take control of their own healing and health.

2. Holistic approach: Alternative and complementary medicine often take a more holistic approach to health, addressing not just physical symptoms, but also emotional, spiritual, and mental aspects of health. Some people may prefer this approach over conventional medicine, which may focus more on physical symptoms.

3. Cultural or religious beliefs: Some people may choose alternative or complementary medicine because it aligns with their cultural or religious beliefs. Traditional medicine practices such as acupuncture or herbal remedies may have been passed down through generations in certain cultures and continue to be used today.

4. Personal philosophy: Many people believe in the principles and philosophies of alternative or complementary medicine, such as the idea that the body can heal itself, or the importance of natural and non-invasive treatments.

5. Prevention: Alternative or complementary medicine can be used as a way to prevent illness or maintain overall health and well-being, rather than just treating the symptoms.

The best alternative medical clinics on the Costa del Sol

1. Bioclinica Marbella

At BioClinica Marbella you will find a multidisciplinary medical team who will decipher the ideal clinical conditions for your situation, based on preventative methods rather than treating symptoms. Services and programmes at the clinic include biological dentistry, prevention using supplements, vitamins and minerals, detox programmes, health and nutrition programmes to treat illnesses such as diabetes and cardiovascular issues, chelation therapy, aesthetics, and cognitive wellness programmes.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 952 865 540

2. Long Life Clinic Marbella

Long Life Clinic is a pioneer in antiaging therapy, offering innovative treatments in the Costa del Sol since 1991. They use specially formulated injections containing antioxidants, vitamins and minerals; as well as photodynamic curcumin therapy, RNA therapy and adaptogenic herbs to optimise health and wellbeing. They also offer bioidentical hormonal therapy to achieve optimal endocrine function and improve general wellbeing, energy levels, and fertility.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 952 77 07 14

3. Centro Medicina Natural y Antienvejecimiento Estepona

Based on your diagnostic results, Centro Medicina Natural y Antienvejecimiento may prescribe one or more natural remedies such as phototherapy, homoeopathic remedies, orthomolecular supplements, biological agents and various vitamin and mineral supplements. In addition to physical therapy, psychotherapy, bio-resonance work, neural therapy, colonic irrigations, ozone therapy, and carboxytherapy, among others. The underlying motivation behind their treatment programmes is to revive the body’s own ability to heal itself

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 952 80 53 68

4. Ayurveda Yoga Health Torrox Costa

Founder of Ayurveda Oasis and Yoga Vidya Center in Torrox Costa Monika Jyoti Krabac offers self-help treatments for issues such as painful joints, back and spine problems, digestive issues, depression and lack of energy, insomnia, tinnitus and more. Monika offers ayurvedic healing treatments including abhyanga and reflexology, yoga, nutrition and detoxing, infrared cabin treatments and more.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 644 597 353

5. CelluMed Clinic Marbella

This large clinic has more than 16 treatment rooms on two different floors, offering cell analysis, nutrition help, serum therapy with intravenous vitamins, help with chronic fatigue and diseases, biocatalytic oxygenation, ozone therapy, and more.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 952 815 331

6. Naprapat Marbella

Charlotta Östing is a Dr. of Naprapathy, Acupuncturist, Kinesiologist and certified Ashtanga and Naamyoga instructor from Sweden, with over 30 years of experience. She offers alternative medicine and therapies including naprapathy, acupuncture, yoga, retreats, and kinesiology.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 617 220 031

7. Dao Vida Marbella

Dao Vida gives each individual unique treatments to help restore the body’s natural balance (homeostasis) so it can heal the body, mind, and spirit function. Based on classic Chinese holistic therapies, Dao Vida can help with stress-related disorders, pain relief, fertility problems, hormonal disorders, digestive issues and more.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 693 939 188

8. 4Body Fisioterapia

The team of 10 physiotherapists at 4Body Fisioterapia provide treatments for a range of issues such as dry needling and acupuncture, pressotherapy, craniosacral therapy, massages, osteopathic manipulative therapy, magnetotherapy and more. They also use state-of-the-art technology to optimise treatments.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 952 927 500

9. Natural Healing & Cosmo Psychology

Gabriela Diamanteviciute is a healer, lightworker and coach offering healing treatments such as Reiki and aims to restore, balance, and amplify clients’ vital Qi energy by constantly maintaining the stream and flow of energy throughout the session. Gabriela helps with energy healing, depression healing, mental training, physical body healing, and life coaching.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 722 57 30 14

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.