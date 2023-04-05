BREAKING: Four nursery children dead after crazed hatchet attack in Blumenau, Brazil

By Sarah Newton-John • 05 April 2023 • 16:32

A man wielding a hatchet has killed at least four children in Blumenau, southern Brazil today, Wednesday April 5.

The 25-year-old carried out the rampage on a motorbike, scaling the wall of a nursery and attacking the children with hatchet, according to sources.

The murdered children and a seriously ill child have all been taken to Santo Antonio Hospital.

The killer has turned himself in at the Military Police Battalion.

Governor Jorginho Mello released a statement on the attack, which read: “It is with great sadness that I receive the regrettable news that the private day care centre Cantinho do Bom Pastor, in Blumenau, has been invaded by an assassin who attacked children and staff.

“Unfortunately four died. I immediately determined the action of our security forces, who are already on the spot. The killer is already arrested.

“I leave here my full solidarity. May God comfort the heart of all families in this moment of deep pain.”

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said that there is “no greater pain” than losing a child.

His tweet read: “There is no greater pain than that of a family that loses its children or grandchildren, even more so when it’s through an act of violence against innocent children who can’t defend themselves.”

He also hit out at the unnamed attacker, adding that the bloody rampage was “unacceptable” and an “absurd act of hate and cowardice”.

