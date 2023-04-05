Lucky escape for woman BURIED ALIVE in Brazil

By John Ensor • 05 April 2023 • 13:18

Buried alive for 10 hours. Credit: jefftakespics2/Shutterstock.com

A 36-year-old woman is in hospital after she survived being buried alive by two men in Brazil on March 28, reports The Daily Mail.

The unnamed mother-of-four, the victim of a drug-gang revenge attack, was beaten by at least two men before they kidnapped her and dumped her inside a tomb at the town cemetery of Visconde do Rio Branco, Minas Gerais.

The men had first attacked her husband, who managed to escape.

Incredibly the woman survived for 10 hours before suspicious gravediggers noticed fresh cement and blood next to a grave. Upon hearing the woman’s cries for help they immediately alerted emergency services.

A press conference was held on Tuesday April 4 by the Visconde do Rio Branco Civil Police, who announced their arrests which happened on the previous Saturday night, in São Geraldo and Viçosa.

Diego Candian, local police chief, said the men, 20 and 22, whose identities are still unknown, had planned to flee to Rio de Janeiro after their macabre crime.

According to police, the victim was assaulted after she had agreed to hide drugs and weapons in her house only to forget where she had put them.

The culprits had been arrested previously on weapons and drug trafficking charges. They will be held in custody until the trial in approximately 30 days’ time.

A third suspect is also being sought by police.

Police chief Douglas Moto announced, ‘There is still an individual who is on the run,

‘We are still working incessantly to be able to locate this individual and as soon as possible make the arrest and then, leave them at the disposal of the justice.’

On news about the woman’s condition, Henrique Slaid, João Batista Hospital director said, ‘The possibility of vascular surgery is being evaluated and perhaps amputation,’

The woman is currently in intensive care after suffering a head injury and is at risk of having a finger amputated.

___________________________________________________________

