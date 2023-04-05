By John Ensor • 05 April 2023 • 12:04

Madrid hunting fair hosts auction of BIG GAME trophies . Image: World Animal Protection

A four-day hunting fair hosted by Cinegética in Madrid held from March 23 to March 26, auctioned trophy hunts of internationally protected species, reports World Animal News

Some of the trophies included polar bears, lions, African elephants and leopards. Giraffes sold for 900 euros, while at the higher end of the scale, elephants and rhinos went for as much as 24,500 euros to 60,000 euros, owing to their rarity.

Special kudos is given to Animals hunted with bows and arrows. Studies have shown that the use of bows and arrows may result in around 50 per cent of the animals being injured, but not killed.

A senior director of public affairs for Humane Society International/Europe (HSI), Dr Joanna Swabe said, “It is shocking to see that Cinegética is giving a promotional platform to the trophy hunting industry and dedicating large parts of the event to the senseless slaughter of endangered wildlife,”

Most Spanish citizens, 89 per cent, oppose the trophy hunting of internationally protected species, while 84 per cent are in favour of banning the importation of hunting trophies from threatened and endangered species, according to a report by the HIS.

Other European countries, such as the Netherlands, Belgium, France, and the UK, have banned or are in the process of banning the imports of hunting trophies of endangered and threatened species.

