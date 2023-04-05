Three patients in the UK have DEADLY virus

By John Ensor • 05 April 2023 • 10:13

Deadly virus now in the UK. Credit Roman Zaiets/Shutterstock.com

Health officials have warned that for the first time, a deadly infection has been found in several parts of the country, writes The Daily Mail, Wednesday April 5.

The virus has been reported in three locations in the UK: Yorkshire, Norfolk and on the border of Hampshire and Dorset, with another potential case in the Loch Earn area of Scotland

The encephalitis virus (TBEV) is transmitted from ticks as confirmed by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA)

Until now the virus was only found in parts of Europe and Asia but is now widespread throughout the UK. Health experts have warned it is ‘unlikely that TBEV will disappear’.

Thankfully the risk is low according to public health officials, but ramblers have been advised to take preventative steps, and, if bitten seek medical attention if they start to display flu-like symptoms.

The NHS have been asked to be vigilant and send samples to UKHSA to enable them to monitor the spread of the disease.

A spokesperson for UKHSA, Dr Helen Callaby commented: ‘Although the risk to the general public is very low, it is important for people to take precautions to protect themselves from tick bites, such as covering their ankles and legs, applying insect repellent and checking clothes and your body for ticks, particularly when visiting areas with long grass such as woods, moorlands and parks.’

Ticks infected with the virus are thought to have been brought over to the UK by migratory birds.

The symptoms are similar to mild flu, but if left untreated can become serious, leading to meningitis or encephalitis.

Owing to the increasing deer population, ticks are becoming more common in parts of the UK.

Vaccines offer limited protection, but it is not long-lasting. As yet no cure has been found.

The first UK-acquired case of TBEV was a fifty-year-old man, bitten by ticks while mountain biking in Yorkshire.

Professor of virology at the University of Reading, Ian Jones said,‘A vaccine is used in areas of high incidence in Europe and could be considered here for individuals with outdoor occupations in areas where the virus is found. For the general public, however, the risk is minimal.’

___________________________________________________________

