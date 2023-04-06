Brits banned?

By Euro Weekly News Media • 06 April 2023 • 10:04

Photo credit: Ana sol lara / Wikimedia Commons

THE news that Amsterdam is trying to deter British stag groups from its famously tempting streets can only be good for other European destinations. After all, the campaign is hardly likely to stop stag groups travelling abroad, but it may just change where they go.

But is singling out particular groups ever really the answer to anything?

If what Amsterdam is hoping to achieve is fewer British men roaming the streets looking for cheap drinks, legal drugs, and availability of women for sale, perhaps they should begin by looking at what caused men to flock there in the first place; Holland’s own laws.

A famously open-minded culture though, it would probably go against the Dutch grain to delegalize some of the things the country is best known for. Therefore, why not take the same liberal approach to the types of people who want to visit Amsterdam?

If what their government values highly is a live and let live society therefore perhaps it is unfair after all to single out one type of traveller.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.