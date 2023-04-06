CODE RED, young star to replace F1 ace Sergio Perez as Red Bull poised to make shock decision

By John Ensor • 06 April 2023 • 14:55

Sergio Perez, times up? Credit: Twitter@F1

THIRTY-THREE-YEAR -OLD Formula 1 ace Sergio Perez, currently lying second in this year’s championship, is tipped to be replaced by a rival driver, twenty-two-year-old Yuki Tsunoda, according to The Sun.

Red Bull are odds on to win the F1 title this year with Mexican Perez trailing his teammate, Max Verstappen by just 15 points.

However, in Australia last week, Perez didn’t do himself any favours after he had a terrible qualifying round which put him on the back of the grid.

And, while he fought his way through to finish fifth, doubts about his place in the Red Bull team have intensified.

In a report by Marca, it looks as if Red Bull are considering a replacement from their sister team Alpha Tauri, Yuki Tsunoda, 22,

Tsunoda’s first season in 2021 didn’t go too well, he crashed repeatedly and acquired a reputation for his furious team radio rants.

The Japanese driver has since become more consistent and despite inferior machinery has managed to land his first point of the season in Australia.

Leading driver Max Verstappen initially drove for Red Bull’s sister team before being fast-tracked in 2016, along with Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon who also started at Alpha Tauri (formerly Toro Rosso)

After struggling to make the headlines Albon made way for experienced driver Perez at the end of the 2020 season.

The Perez – Verstappen partnership has been a successful one up until now it seems, with their first season seeing Verstappen battling it out with Lewis Hamilton for the title, while Perez did his bit during the Abu Dhabi race,

However, things haven’t been going too well of late. In Brazil at the end of last season, Verstappen refused point-blank to swap positions with Perez in spite of him already being champion.

This season Perez demanded a “review” into information drivers were getting from pit walls after winning last month in Saudi Arabia.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.