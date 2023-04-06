Costa Blanca South 6 – 12 April 2023 Issue 1970

By Marcos • 06 April 2023 • 9:09
E-Newspaper Issue 1970 – Costa Blanca South, Torrevieja, Alicante, Costa Calida, with the best local English news in Spain and UK, for expat community today.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.