Puzzle Solutions Edition 1970

By Marcos • 06 April 2023 • 9:51

WORD SPIRAL

1 Film; 2 Meal; 3 Ludo; 4 Ouch; 5 Hang; 6 Grab; 7 Bloc; 8 Cold; 9 Drop; 10 Plug; 11 Gift; 12 Tuba; 13 Ache; 14 Eden; 15 Nape; 16 Epic. CHICAGO

QUICK QUIZ

1 Ectoplasm; 2 Banbury Cross; 3 Echidna; 4 Kansas; 5 Hail Mary; 6 A hand; 7 Mali; 8 Baltic Sea; 9 Joey; 10 Ebola.

CRYPTIC

Across: 1 Door; 8 Enthusiasm; 9 Collapse; 10 Gift; 12 Dormer; 14 Spoils; 15 Adonis; 17 Settle; 18 Iris; 19 Argument; 21 Wine taster; 22 Echo.
Down: 2 Out of order; 3 Real; 4 Stupor; 5 Rulers; 6 Ringbolt; 7 Emit; 11 Full-length; 13 Minister; 16 Seaway; 17 Sights; 18 Iowa; 20 Mare.

QUICK

Across: 5 Body; 7 Gorgonzola; 8 Dupe; 10 Melt; 12 Era; 13 Zealot; 16 Ladle; 18 Mir; 20 Fear; 21 Kale; 22 Wan; 24 Rivet; 25 Fibula; 26 Oak; 27 Char; 29 Brat; 33 Ultimately; 34 Herb.
Down: 1 God; 2 Ague; 3 Gnat; 4 Coo; 5 Bad; 6 Depot; 9 Beefy; 10 Malawi; 11 Sam; 13 Zebra; 14 Like; 15 Orator; 17 Arab; 19 Seeks; 23 Nub; 25 Farce; 27 Coma; 28 Ante; 30 Tub; 31 Sty; 32 Old.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Cupboard, 7 Bruma, 8 Lloviznar, 9 Asa, 10 Allá, 11 Vestir, 13 Camion, 14 Temple, 17 Viajar, 18 Cash, 20 Tie, 22 Traductor, 23 Nanny, 24 Nocturno.
Down: 1 Calma, 2 Problem, 3 Omit, 4 Runner, 5 Fumar, 6 Bañarse, 7 Brother, 12 Loyalty, 13 Cortina, 15 Plantar, 16 Pájaro, 17 Veins, 19 Horno, 21 Rust.

NONAGRAM

crud, cued, curd, cure, curt, cute, duce, duct, duet, ecru, rude, rued, true, uric, crude, cruet, cured, curer, curie, cuter, cutie, deuce, educe, educt, eruct, recur, ruder, truce, trued, truer, uteri, cruder, curter, reduce, ureter, curried, eructed, erudite, recruit, reducer, RECRUITED

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

GOGEN

 

ALPHAMUDDLE

