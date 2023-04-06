Puzzle Solutions Edition 1970

By Marcos • 06 April 2023 • 9:51
Elderly man solving crossword puzzle with his beautiful wife near motorhome at campsite, panorama
1 Film; 2 Meal; 3 Ludo; 4 Ouch; 5 Hang; 6 Grab; 7 Bloc; 8 Cold; 9 Drop; 10 Plug; 11 Gift; 12 Tuba; 13 Ache; 14 Eden; 15 Nape; 16 Epic. CHICAGO
1 Ectoplasm; 2 Banbury Cross; 3 Echidna; 4 Kansas; 5 Hail Mary; 6 A hand; 7 Mali; 8 Baltic Sea; 9 Joey; 10 Ebola.
Across: 1 Door; 8 Enthusiasm; 9 Collapse; 10 Gift; 12 Dormer; 14 Spoils; 15 Adonis; 17 Settle; 18 Iris; 19 Argument; 21 Wine taster; 22 Echo.
Down: 2 Out of order; 3 Real; 4 Stupor; 5 Rulers; 6 Ringbolt; 7 Emit; 11 Full-length; 13 Minister; 16 Seaway; 17 Sights; 18 Iowa; 20 Mare.
Across: 5 Body; 7 Gorgonzola; 8 Dupe; 10 Melt; 12 Era; 13 Zealot; 16 Ladle; 18 Mir; 20 Fear; 21 Kale; 22 Wan; 24 Rivet; 25 Fibula; 26 Oak; 27 Char; 29 Brat; 33 Ultimately; 34 Herb.
Down: 1 God; 2 Ague; 3 Gnat; 4 Coo; 5 Bad; 6 Depot; 9 Beefy; 10 Malawi; 11 Sam; 13 Zebra; 14 Like; 15 Orator; 17 Arab; 19 Seeks; 23 Nub; 25 Farce; 27 Coma; 28 Ante; 30 Tub; 31 Sty; 32 Old.
Across: 1 Cupboard, 7 Bruma, 8 Lloviznar, 9 Asa, 10 Allá, 11 Vestir, 13 Camion, 14 Temple, 17 Viajar, 18 Cash, 20 Tie, 22 Traductor, 23 Nanny, 24 Nocturno.
Down: 1 Calma, 2 Problem, 3 Omit, 4 Runner, 5 Fumar, 6 Bañarse, 7 Brother, 12 Loyalty, 13 Cortina, 15 Plantar, 16 Pájaro, 17 Veins, 19 Horno, 21 Rust.
crud, cued, curd, cure, curt, cute, duce, duct, duet, ecru, rude, rued, true, uric, crude, cruet, cured, curer, curie, cuter, cutie, deuce, educe, educt, eruct, recur, ruder, truce, trued, truer, uteri, cruder, curter, reduce, ureter, curried, eructed, erudite, recruit, reducer, RECRUITED
EASY
HARD
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.