ACT NOW: Ignoring Apple iPhone warning could be extremely serious

By John Ensor • 07 April 2023 • 13:04

Apple iPhone warning. Credit: MarleyPug Shutterstock.com

APPLE iPhone users are urged never to ignore the warning: ‘compromised passwords’, according to today’s The Sun, Friday, April 7.

The warning message appears if one of your passwords has been leaked and could lead to extremely serious consequences.

Speed is of the essence, if you don’t respond quickly enough, one or more of your accounts could be hacked.

Failure to deal with the warning can lead to a chain reaction, allowing criminals to access and control even more of your accounts.

Although it has potentially dangerous implications, it can be easily fixed if you take action immediately.

The warning applies to customers who use Apple’s iCloud Keychain to store their passwords for apps and websites on iPhone.

Known password leaks are scanned by Apple and warnings are issued if one of your saved passwords has been compromised.

Apple explained, ‘When you create and store your own passwords for websites and apps, iPhone automatically identifies common weaknesses (for example, if they’re easily guessed or used multiple times).’

‘iPhone can also securely monitor your passwords and alert you if they appear in known data leaks.’

Apple advised its users, ‘If the website or app allows you to upgrade to sign in with Apple, you can take advantage of the security and convenience of that feature.

‘If you aren’t given the upgrade option when you change your password, many accounts allow iPhone to automatically create a strong password that you don’t have to remember.’

A leaked password can be extremely dangerous, even with a strong and unique login, it still has the potential to turn up in leaks.

Failing to change the password quickly could leave users open to hackers wreaking havoc on their digital life.

