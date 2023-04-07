Driver who collided with six pedestrians in the city of Granada tested positive for alcohol and drugs

By Chris King • 07 April 2023 • 20:32

A 23-year-old driver tested positive for alcohol and drugs after colliding with six pedestrians in the city of Granada.

According to Granada Local Police, a 23-year-old man was involved in a hit-and-run incident in the city during the early hours of today, Friday, April 7. He reportedly collided with six people, including one aged under 14. A subsequent alcohol and drugs test produced a positive result.

The driver was subsequently arrested and attributed the crimes of driving under the influence of alcoholic beverages and drugs and also for reckless driving.

A tweet from Granada Local Police read: “Road accident that occurred at 07:40 in San Antón street. A car that was driving along Calle Alhamar ran over 6 pedestrians, resulting in injuries, three of them lightly and another three more seriously injured, with no fear for their lives”.

Several citizens alerted the 112 emergency switchboards at around 7:45am to inform the operators that a car had left the road, at No75 on Calle San Anton, and run over a number of people. Immediately, the coordinating centre deployed an ambulance from the 061 Health Emergency Centre (CES), along with patrols from the Local Police and the National Police.

Local Police sources confirmed that a vehicle left the road and ran over several people. The medical team indicated that there were seven injured men. These included a 23-year-old who was transferred to the Virgen de las Nieves Hospital and six others aged 14, 18, 19, two 20-year-olds and another over 22 years of age.

Three of those slightly injured were taken to the city’s San Cecilio Hospital. The remainder were allowed to leave the secene without any fear for their health, as reported by larazon.es.

