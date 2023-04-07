Tragedy in Malaga town of Torremolinos as 17-year-old ‘Juvenil A’ squad player passes away

By Chris King • 07 April 2023 • 16:22

Image of Diego Fumero. Credit: Twitter@JTorremolinosCF

Torremolinos football club is mourning the passing of 17-year-old Diego Fumero who played for the Malaga club’s Juvenil A team.

The Malaga town of Torremolinos and particularly its football club are in mourning today, Friday, April 7, after learning of the death of 17-year-old Diego Fumero. The teenager was a member of the Juventud de Torremolinos’ Juvenil A team in the Costa del Sol town.

His passing was announced through the Malaga club’s social media networks. Diego was a native of Tenerife in Spain’s Canary Islands and had been studying criminology in Malaga. No cause of death has been confirmed at this moment in time.

Hoy es un día muy triste para nuestro club. Ha fallecido nuestro jugador del Juvenil A, Diego Fumero.

Se incorporó recientemente al club al venir a estudiar a Málaga procedente de Tenerife.

Descanse en paz. Presidente

Alain patrick pic.twitter.com/l4tm44AU1Z — Juventud Torremolinos CF (@JTorremolinosCF) April 7, 2023

“Today is a very sad day for our club. Our Juvenil A player, Diego Fumero, has passed away, having recently joined the club after coming to study in Malaga from Tenerife. May he rest in peace”, read the post from the club’s President. The club announced that its players will wear black armbands in its next league match as a sign of respect for their late player.

Social media has been flooded with messages of condolences and support for Diego and his family. Margarita del Cid, the Mayoress of Torremolinos was one of the first to pay tribute to the young man.

She wrote: “My sincere condolences on behalf of the government team for such a painful loss for his family, friends and for our Torremolinos Youth. Rest in Peace”.

Mis mas sinceras condolencias en nombre del equipo de gobierno por tan dolorosa pérdida para su familia, amigos y para nuestro @JTorremolinosCF . Descanse en Paz @Torremolinos_On https://t.co/8VdJvEKS5f — Marga (@margadcm) April 7, 2023

