XRP Open Interest Surges, TMS Network (TMSN) remains unfazed with 2240% Boost: Mask Network (MASK) & Polygon (MATIC) watch closely

By Guest Writer • 07 April 2023 • 9:30

2023 has only just begun, yet so much has already happened, including the recent XRP open interest surge. This surge has shown investors that the crypto market is far from dead, and with XRP behind this analysis, many traders are ditching their investments in tokens such as Mask Network (MASK) and Polygon (MATIC) for XRP.

However, this has not affected the whole market – some tokens such as TMS Network (TMSN) are innovative enough to compete with growing XRP open interest rates. So, what exactly is it that TMS Network (TMSN) has that Mask Network (MASK) and Polygon (MATIC) do not have? That’s a great question, and the answer will become clear soon, so read on to learn more!

TMS Network (TMSN)

TMS Network (TMSN) is a crypto token that has had no problem battling against surging XRP open interest rates, and this is for two core reasons – innovation and accessibility. TMS Network (TMSN) offers its investors a crypto and derivatives trading platform, blockchain analytic tools, a virtual education suite, and a fully decentralised voting system. Add this up with low fees, high speeds, and fantastic efficiency, and it will become clear why TMS Network (TMSN) is not afraid of XRP.

Ultimately, XRP is a sustainable and efficient cryptocurrency, but it doesn’t offer an innovative consumer platform to its investors unlike TMS Network (TMSN). Tokens need both innovation and efficiency to survive, and by finding a perfect balance between the two, TMS Network (TMSN) has raised a total of $4.0 million through its initial presale. Thankfully, it’s not too late to still get involved!

Mask Network (MASK)

Mask Network (MASK) is a crypto token that has blown up in popularity due to its finding a unique niche in social media. The Mask Network (MASK) blockchain infrastructure is designed to be easily integrated with social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter. The features of Mask Network (MASK) include the necessary infrastructure for the development and use of social trading tools, message encryption, NFT avatars, and even Web3 profile creation.

Whilst the features that Mask Network (MASK) promises certainly sound exciting, there is one significant problem – social media simply is not ready for blockchain integration. Support from social media giants such as Facebook and Twitter is limited even in the case of Mask Network (MASK), and this will greatly restrict the potential for growth.

Polygon (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) is a crypto token hosted on an in-house blockchain that is designed to be scalable, flexible, and sustainable. Polygon (MATIC) allows other tokens to leverage its infrastructure to build their own dApps and decentralized services, without being restricted to rigid PoW (Proof of Work) networks. With every token that uses Polygon’s (MATIC) token or services, the Polygon (MATIC) network will continue to evolve in efficiency and complexity.

This may all sound very positive for Polygon (MATIC), but the token’s competition has grown enormously over the last year. Scalability-first tokens have begun to saturate the crypto market, and this has made it difficult for Polygon (MATIC) to stand out in the face of fierce competitors such as XRP and TMS Network (TMSN).

Final Thoughts

The surging open interest rates of XRP are sending fear throughout the crypto landscape. Many fear the surges could disrupt the market, whilst tokens such as Mask Network (MASK) and Polygon (MATIC) are already slowing down. However, TMS Network (TMSN) has stood up boldly in the face of XRP, protecting itself with an arsenal of innovative offerings and an opportunity for derivative and crypto traders to unite.

So, it may be risky to invest in Mask Network (MASK) or Polygon (MATIC) right now in the face of XRP, but TMS Network (TMSN) is clearly here to stay. So, what are you waiting for? The presale won’t go on forever and it’s been ongoing for a while, so your time to get in on the buzz might run out soon!

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido