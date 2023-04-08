Citizen Card mobile app for free travel on Fuengirola urban bus will come into service from April 10

By Chris King • 08 April 2023 • 0:36

Image of urban bus in Fuengirola. Credit. Twitter@fuengirola

From April 10, users of the Citizen Card mobile app will be entitled to travel free on the urban bus service of the Malaga municipality of Fuengirola.

As announced this Friday, April 7, by Fuengirola Town Hall, the Citizen Card mobile application to travel for free on the Fuengirola urban bus service will come into service on April 10 for Android devices. From April 25, it will also be possible to use it on terminals that use the iOS operating system on an iPhone.

Any resident of the Malaga municipality will be able to collect the physical Citizen Cards in up to four municipal offices, in the morning and afternoon, with or without a prior appointment, from April 17.

If a user cannot prove that they are registered in Fuengirola, either with the aforementioned app or the Citizen Card, then they must pay the price of the ticket to use this means of municipal transport. All the information related to this process can be consulted on the website www.tarjetaciudadanafuengirola.com.

“We started this process with a period of one month to download the mobile application or be able to collect the physical Citizen Cards that will make it possible for Fuengirola residents to use the urban bus for free”, explained the mayor, Ana Mula.

She continued: “As of May 17, only those who show the QR on a valid mobile phone or the physical citizen card that proves they are registered in Fuengirola will be able to travel free of charge on our urban transport service. Otherwise, the corresponding ticket will have to be paid”,

The schedule is as follows: on April 10 the mobile application ‘Tarjeta Ciudadana Fuengirola’ will be available for Android devices. A few days later, on the 25th of the same month, those whose terminals have an iOS (iPhone) operating system will be able to do the same.

In both cases, the registration process is simple. It is only necessary to provide the DNI and the date of birth, so that the app identifies if the user is registered or not. Then, fill in the rest of the data and generate the QR code with which to access the bus immediately. This process is completely free.

As regards the physical Citizen Cards, the town council is going to enable a special preparation and distribution service, starting on April 17. This will be operated in four municipal offices in the morning from 9am to 2pm, and in the afternoons from 5pm tm to 8pm, Monday to Friday.

This operation will be carried out at the Town Hall itself – which will also open on Saturdays – from 9am to 2pm, and also at the El Boquetillo Mayor’s Office, at the Puebla Lucía Social Home, or the Colores Building. The acquisition of the physical Citizen Card has a cost of €3.

