Laughing it off could help to lower your blood glucose levels

By Linda Hall • 08 April 2023 • 16:00

LAUGHTER: Could be the best medicine for blood glucose levels Photo credit: Pexels/Andrea Piacquadrio

A GOOD giggle could help to lower blood glucose levels following an Easter Egg spree.

Insulin is released to bring these levels down, explained hormone expert Dr Nicky Keay, and exercise can assist by restoring them following the sugar rush.

“Active muscles demand glucose for energy, Dr Keay said. “We use muscles to laugh, and this has a blood glucose-lowering effect,” she added.

A Japanese study carried out by University of Tsukuba’s Dr Keiko Hayashi has also confirmed the importance of laughter.

Volunteers, who included diabetics, ate the same meal. They then watched a 40-minute lecture, after which their blood glucose levels were tested. The process was repeated but this time they saw a 40-minute comedy.

“Levels were significantly lower for both groups after the comedy show,” Dr Hayashi found.

