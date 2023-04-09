By Anna Ellis • 09 April 2023 • 10:06

Starlite Occident continues to make history, transcending styles and generations. Image: Sean Nel / Shutterstock.com

The best boutique festival in the world will welcome for the first time the unbeatable Black Eyed Peas.

The band that has been rocking the planet since the 90s will perform an unprecedented concert at the iconic Auditorium on Wednesday, August 23.

Over 25 years, the Black Eyed Peas have sold 35 million albums and 120 million singles.

With a legendary career marked by milestones, record-breaking numbers and accolades (including six GRAMMY® Awards), the Black Eyed Peas continue to excel.

Having become one of the most important groups in musical history and after more than 300 great shows in 30 countries, they will land at Starlite Occident.

This is a unique opportunity to enjoy Black Eyed Peas closer than ever in the spectacular and exclusive natural space with extraordinary acoustics.

Starlite Occident is an exciting experience and a must-see global destination that every year brings thousands of people together to enjoy and share unforgettable moments.

Set to open its doors in Marbella from June 21 until September 2, the festival will be the epicentre of culture, music, gastronomy and entertainment, and the perfect oasis for an exciting summer.

For more information head to the website: starlitemarbella.com

