By Imran Khan • 10 April 2023 • 12:03

BREAKING: Teenager tragically dies while swimming with friends in UK during Easter weekend

West Yorkshire Police said the body of the teenager was pulled out of the water after he drowned and died in a canal while swimming with friends in Leeds.

A teenage boy has died after he was swimming with a group of friends in the UK during the Easter weekend.

According to official reports, West Yorkshire Police were called to the scene of the incident in the Stourton area of Leeds after the boy, believed to be 14 years old, disappeared while swimming.

Police and emergency services rushed to the location and a canal by Thwaite Lane, Leeds, was searched.

Officers said that the boy was then pulled out of the water and pronounced dead.

The search operation for his body was conducted for about an hour and a half, as the boy was reported to be swimming close to a lock, before he disappeared.

A statement by the police spokesperson said that they “received a concern for safety report for a male in the canal by Thwaite Lane, Leeds”, as per the Mirror.

“Emergency services attended and recovered a teenage male from the water”.

“He received medical attention at the scene, but was sadly pronounced deceased a short time later. The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file has been prepared for the coroner.”

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.