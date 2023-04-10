By Chris King • 10 April 2023 • 21:59

Denis Pushilin, the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) insisted that the city of Bakhmut has not fallen although Russia controls around 75 per cent of it.

Denis Pushilin, the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic, insisted this Monday, April 10, that Russian forces control more than 75 per cent of the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut. Speaking with the Russia 24 TV channel he stressed that it was too early to talk about the liberation of the city because fierce battles are still being fought in the western part.

“I can definitely say that more than 75 per cent of the city is under the control of our units”, Pushilin told the news outlet. He added that during a recent visit to the area: “I did not see a single building that was not destroyed”.



Posting on his official Telegram channel, he wrote: “It was important to visit Artemivsk (Bakhmut) in person. Today I saw what was left of the city centre, among other things. Wagner had our flags raised at the place where the administration building used to be. The enemy had blown it up before withdrawing under the onslaught of our units”.

“I toured the city and saw the devastating consequences of the Kyiv regime’s actions. There is a lot of work to be done to restore it, but we already have the experience of Mariupol – we can cope with everything. The whole of Greater Russia is with us!”, Pishilin continued.

He added: “Zurab Makiyev, a State Duma deputy who liaises with voters in the DPR, discussed the expediency of organizing humanitarian aid points from United Russia. He also rewarded the heroic guys, the ‘musicians’ known to all. Their fighting spirit is strong, they are focused only on victory and keep moving forward”.

Pushilin also published a short video on his Telegram channel in which he said that the enemy spared: “neither the city nor its own people”. The DPR head also promised that he would later publish a detailed video concerning the situation in Bakhmut.

On April 3, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of Wagner PMC, announced that the flag of the Russian Federation had been raised over the administration building of Bakhmut. He explained, “legally, we took Bakhmut”, but there is still an enemy in the western quarters of the city.

Bakhmut is located in the Kyiv-controlled part of the DPR, north of the large city of Horlivka. It is an important transport hub vital for supplying the Ukrainian military stationed in the Donbas region of Ukraine, as reported by dailystorm .ru.

