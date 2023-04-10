Malaga registers all-time record for temperatures in April

By Chris King • 10 April 2023 • 21:05

Image of sunny sky. Credit: cobalt88/Shutterstock.com

An all-time record for April of 33.5°C has been registered in Malaga province.

It would appear that Summer has arrived two months early in the province of Malaga. According to data from AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, the weather station at the Costa del Sol-Malaga airport registered an incredible 33.5°C at 4pm this afternoon, Monday, April 10, a historical record-high for the month in Spain.

Aunque todavía se trata de datos provisionales, la estación Málaga-Aeropuerto ha registrado hoy una máxima de 33,5º C, lo que se trata de un récord en su serie del mes de abril. El anterior récord estaba en 33,1º C el 17 de abril de 2022. pic.twitter.com/qWHhZapAQp — AEMET_Andalucía (@AEMET_Andalucia) April 10, 2023

While lovers of hot weather might enjoy these unusually high temperatures, it should be noted that a similar thing happened last year. On April 17, 2022, the mercury hit a then-record temperature of 33.1°C.

The presence of the terral is once again responsible for these high temperatures. Although this phenomenon may seem like a logical event to all Malaga residents who are accustomed to the heat, it is not normal for April.

Another terral brought unusually high temperatures to parts of Malaga in March also. Valle del Guadalhorce and areas of the Axarquia experienced heat in excess of 30°C, as did the capital city.

The 33.5°C recorded in the city of Malaga today set an all-time record, but that was not the maximum temperature in the province this Monday. Estepona was the town with the hottest temperatures, according to AEMET data, with 34.3°C at 5:10pm.

It was also over 30°C in areas of the Guadalhorce Valley such as Álora which recorded 31.5°C and Coin where it hit 32.1°C. Other municipalities such as Benahavis experienced 32°C. In general, the coastal area of the Axarquia was the only area which, for the moment, remained sheltered from the terral today.

AEMET predicted that the terral will blow in the province again on Tuesday 11, which is expected to keep the thermometers soaring and prolong the heat. “On Wednesday, Thursday and Friday it is also quite likely that there will be a terral with maximum temperatures also quite high”, said the Malaga Meteorological Centre.

At the moment – and according to the forecasts made by the AEMET at the end of March – it seems that increasingly hotter weather is what awaits us for the coming months. In fact, Meteorology experts forecast that these spring temperatures will remain above normal in line with what has already happened in winter.

It is worth remembering that last winter was the warmest in Malaga since 1961. With an average temperature of 11.7°C, this was an anomaly of 1.5°C more than the previous one.

In the words of Jesús Riesco, the director of the Malaga Meteorological Centre, this is due to the fact that the thermometers kept rising, especially during the month of December when the Costa del Sol celebrated Christmas with sunny skies and a maximum of 23°C, as reported by malagahoy.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.