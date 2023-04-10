Woman arrested for threatening to shoot down planes at Malaga Airport

By Chris King • 10 April 2023 • 23:47

Passengers checking the boards at Malaga airport. Credit: Tupungato/Shutterstock.com

A 46-year-old woman who allegedly threatened to shoot down planes at Malaga Airport was arrested by the National Police.

As reported by the National Police, a 46-year-old woman was arrested in Malaga on suspicion of an alleged crime of public disorder. The detainee allegedly telephoned the Aena security department at the Costa del Sol-Malaga airport threatening to shoot down planes if air traffic did not cease.

Aena immediately informed the police force about an alleged threat that had been made against the facility. Apparently, the caller claimed to have enough firepower to take down the planes and warned that if air traffic in the area did not cease, she would start shooting them down.

The incident occurred on April 3 at 11am at which point a Level 4 anti-terrorist alert was initiated. Malaga Airport police were placed on high alert, along with the Provincial Information Brigade, as reported by larazon.es.

After several enquiries, police officers managed to fully identify the person who made the call and the threats. She was located and arrested a few hours later – at 3:30pm – as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of public disorder, and the appropriate police proceedings were instituted.

This rapid action made it possible to neutralise the threat and identify and arrest the alleged perpetrator without the need to activate the evacuation measures at a time when there was a large influx of air traffic and passengers at the airport.

