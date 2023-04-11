Andy Murray Holidays in Marbella, Malaga

By Catherine Mcgeer • 11 April 2023 • 17:37

Image of Andy Murray with his child. Credit: Instagram@AndyMurray

THE Scottish tennis legend Andy Murray has been spotted with his family holidaying on the Costa del Sol in the popular upmarket town of Marbella.

It has been reported that he is preparing for his up-and-coming clay-court tournament in Monte-Carlo while on holiday with his family in Marbella.

During this trip, Andy Murray shared some rare pictures of his children. Murray will be hoping the break with his family will help improve his game after he crashed out of the Miami Open after a first-round straight-sets to Dusan Lajovic.

