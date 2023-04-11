Axarquía NIBS: News in Brief from the Axarquía region

By Betty Henderson • 11 April 2023 • 14:00

Popular ITV programme 'A Place in The Sun returned to film in Nerja this week. Photo credit: Craig Rowe (via Instagram)

Easter excellence

Vélez-Málaga bid farewell to another successful Semana Santa, taking the lead with an 85.04 per cent hotel occupancy rate, proving its popularity with tourists. The impressive numbers are down to its charming beaches, unique attractions and bustling streets.

Property paradise

Eagle eyed locals spotted ‘A Place in The Sun’ filming in two destinations in Axarquía. Local residents saw the British property programme’s presenter Craig Rowe with a couple in La Burriana and in the Balcón de Nerja on Tuesday, March 10.

Musical jam

Musicians and singers are invited to get involved with an acoustic jam session in La Vinuela on Sunday, April 16. Musicians will join Albert ‘The Irishman’ for an exciting live music experience from 3pm at Ziggy’s Street Food and Tapas Bar.

Market mania

Trapiche Market is offering a unique shopping experience each Tuesday in Los Jardines del Trapiche from 9:30am-1:30pm. Discover a variety of locally sourced fresh produce, handmade artisanal goods, and trendy clothing. The market is also a vibrant social hub.

Torrox Tornadoes

The first officially recognised walking football team in Andalucía is currently seeking male players for their 50+ and 60+ teams and female players aged 40+ to join their forward-thinking club for competitive matches or Sunday training. Those interested can contact: 711006992.

Finnish friends

A dog rescue charity is appealing for any volunteers who regularly travel between Sweden and Axarquía to support its well-established adoption programme by escorting dogs. The Finnish organisation May’s Galgo Rescue organises everything including costs. Volunteers can contact the organisation online.