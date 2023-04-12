Paws for a cause: Podwalk to raise funds and awareness for hunting dogs

By Betty Henderson • 12 April 2023 • 12:00

Dog lovers showed out in force at Curro’s walk, the last walk organised by The Under Dog. Photo credit: The Under Dog (via Facebook)

A WHOLE host of animal lovers are coming together to mark the ‘Day of the Podenco’ hunting dogs on Monday, May 1. The APARIV – Asociación Protectora de Animales del Rincón de la Victoria and The Under Dog will unite pod lovers for a six kilometre walk along Axarquía’s scenic coastline to honour the occasion.

Dog lovers and their four-legged friends will meet from 7pm opposite the Messai Mara Beach Club at the Torre del Mar promenade, where participants can register and pay a donation entry fee of €5 to the charities.

The walk will then get underway from 7:30pm, covering three kilometres to La Caleta before returning to Torre del Mar’s promenade. The walk promises to be an exciting social event for dogs and their owners, while fundraising for a worthy cause.

The Day of the Podenco advocates for the welfare and protection of hunting dogs in Spain, in particular for Podencos which are often abused or abandoned, despite being loving pets. Podencos and all other dogs are welcome at the walk.

For more information, participants can get in touch by calling: 711031414.