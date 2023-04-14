By Anna Ellis • 14 April 2023 • 12:01
Alicante’s Postiguet Beach awarded Ecoplayas 2023 Flag. Image: Chasdesign / Shutterstock.com
The Postiguet beach in Alicante is one of the four new beaches on the peninsular Mediterranean coast that will fly the Ecoplayas flag in 2023.
Alicante will join La Carihuela in Torremolinos, El Dedo in Malaga and El Cable in Marbella.
These beaches join the hundred or so that have renewed the award after winning it in previous years.
Postiguet Beach is the most emblematic beach in the city of Alicante.
It is a very busy urban beach due to its proximity to the city centre and to the main tourist axis between the seafront and the old town.
The beach is 808 metres long and more than 50 metres wide, it has an estimated surface area of 40,540 square metres and an estimated capacity of 5,930 people.
Postiguet Beach has also been awarded the Blue Flag quality label.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
