Uniting the world: Puente Romana to hold Marbella’s first International Charity Festival

By Betty Henderson • 14 April 2023 • 15:00

Cudeca provides valuable palliative care services to people with advanced stage sicknesses on the Costa del Sol, free of charge. Photo credit: Cudeca (via Facebook)

MARBELLA is preparing to host the first-ever International Charity Festival of the Costa del Sol on Friday, April 21. The dazzling charity event will raise much-needed funds for the marvellous local charity, Cudeca from the stunning venue, the Puente Romano Beach Resort.

Guests will be treated to a night of fantastic music, talented performers, and the chance to win some amazing prizes in the Salón Andalucía, all while raising money for a deserving cause at the charity festival.

The event will also raise funds for Aguja Solidaria, Diksha España, Rotary Club San Pedro Alcántara and Hugging Nepal.

The cocktail reception will feature delicious tapas and canapés, as well as refreshing drinks. Guests are invited to wear smart-casual clothing for the event.

This event is a perfect opportunity to show your support for some of the most active solidarity associations in the region. Tickets for the event cost €125 which will go towards the foundation’s vital work.

Bookings are payable to the following account:

Beneficiary: Asoc Aguja Solidaria Marbella

IBAN: ES81 2100 3889 1402 0016 9414

BIC: CAIXESBBXXX

Please, note! Concept: Name and surname and number of people and send an email of confirmation to: direccion@agujasolidaria.org. More details are also available by WhatsApp to Esther: 637541504 or María José: 647441964

The Cudeca Foundation has been providing compassionate care for patients with advanced stage diseases since 1992. They have already helped over 18,000 patients through their various programmes, which are entirely free of charge.

The First International Charity Festival is not only an opportunity to have fun and enjoy a night out, but also a chance to support important causes that benefit the community. With the participation of talented artists and the support of generous donors, the festival is set to be an unforgettable experience for all.