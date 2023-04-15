Grand National under threat as hundreds of protesters march on Aintree

By John Ensor • 15 April 2023 • 11:25

Protesters vow to stop Grand National. CREDIT: Aintree Racecourse Facebook

The Grand National will be the centre of attention today in more ways than one, if animal rights protesters get their way the famous race will not take place at all.

This afternoon, Saturday, April 15, the focus will be on Aintree and not just because of the race. Authorities at the Merseyside track have announced they have a ‘robust policing plan in place’ to tackle the expected 300 strong protesters from an animal rights activist group, as reported by Sky News.

Activists calling themselves ‘Animal Rising’ are threatening to climb fences and storm the track, while others are planning to block traffic by deliberately marching slowly along the main thoroughfare outside the Racecourse.

Nathan McGovern, a vehement spokesperson for the group said: ‘Animal Rising intends to make sure the Grand National doesn’t even begin.

‘We know that if the race begins, then horses will likely die as Eclair Surf and Discorama did last year. People will attempt to put their bodies between horses and harm by calling the entire race off.’

Mr McGovern referred to data from Animal Aid which suggests a horse dies every two to three days from racing in the UK, he added, ‘we want to see an end to that.’

The group say they plan to act before the race even starts but are at pains to stress they would not intervene while the race is underway.

On Thursday this week, one horse, Envoye Special, has already died at the Grand National Festival, making it the 60th horse to have died at Aintree in the last 23 years.

Formerly known as Animal Rebellion, the group changed their name earlier this week to Animal Rising to disassociate itself from Extinction Rebellion.

To further strengthen their resolve, activist Mr McGovern added, ’It’s a spotlight that we really need to be using to push a national conversation about our broken relationship, not only with horses but with all the animals that we use, whether that’s for food, fun, entertainment and dog and horse racing.

The Mail on Sunday claimed that activists intend to use ladders and bolt cutters to cut through the fencing to gain access to the Aintree course.

A spokesperson for Merseyside Police reiterated, ‘we respect the right to peaceful protest and expression of views, but public order or criminal offences will not be tolerated and will be dealt with robustly.’

An Aintree Racecourse spokesperson urged Animal Rising to think carefully, ‘their actions could endanger the horses they purport to protect, as well as jockeys, officials and themselves.’