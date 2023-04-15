The most affordable cities in Spain, is your favourite on the list?

By John Ensor • 15 April 2023 • 10:21

Travel gurus have discovered the top 10 cheapest cities for British expatriates in Spain.

Researchers at Why This Place have looked into the cost of essential living requirements for each city in Spain, as reported by The Daily Express, on Saturday, April 15.

The travel experts analysed the data and found out the cost of a one-bedroom rental apartment in the city centre, including the average cost of utilities, groceries and transport, to find out the cheapest place for British expatriates.

Statistics show that the number one spot is surprisingly just 54 miles (87 kms) from Madrid. Ávila, in Castile and León is the cheapest town to move to in Spain.

Although not a seaside town, Ávila is described as a beautiful medieval city with an intriguing history, and on average, living there will cost Britons just £378.46 (€423) a month.

Visitors to Avila are drawn to the Casco Historico de Ávila or ‘old town’. While other attractions are the Plaza Mayor, Las Murallas de Ávila and the Basilica de San Vicente.

A comment found on Tripadvisor described the old town as ‘a wonderful area to wander around. Park the car and get out and walk, it is the only way to see the old town. Lots of little squares and narrow streets to navigate.’

Anyone choosing to visit or settle in Ávila can look forward to an ‘incredibly charming market area’ and enjoy the ‘atmosphere of a market in an ancient Spanish town.’

The second most affordable town in Spain is the coastal town of Ferrol, in Galicia, with an average monthly cost of £467.18 (€522). Studies have shown that the average cost of a restaurant meal in Ferrol is the cheapest of all of the Spanish cities at just £9 (€10).

Third on the list is Huesca, Aragon, with an average cost of living of £474.94 (€531).

A Why This Place expert said, ‘Many Brits will be taking the opportunity to swap out the UK’s typically gloomy weather for the Spanish sunshine’ following ‘the recent news that Spain’s digital nomad visa is now available.’

The report concluded with the comment that is was, ‘fascinating to see how inexpensive these cities are despite having so much to offer, from restaurants serving Spanish delicacies to historic monuments that make up some of the incredible culture.’

According to the findings, the top 10 Cheapest cities in Spain are:

No. 1. Ávila

No. 2. Ferrol

No.3. Huesca

No. 4. Ourense

No. 5. Cáceres

No. 6. Santiago de Compostela

No.7. Jaén

No.8. Torrevieja

No.9. Jerez

No. 10 Gandia