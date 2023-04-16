Who gets the front row seats at the King’s Coronation in London?

By Julia Cameron • 16 April 2023 • 8:47

Who gets the front row seats in the King'sCoronation in London? Credit: Reimar/Shutterstock.com

Details have been released naming the groups who will get top spot viewing at the King’s Coronation at Buckingham Palace, London on the 6 May.

The specially built grandstand will hold 3,800 seats for veterans and NHS workers. The seats say, Lucy Frazer, the Culture Secretary, has been offered to these public servants “as a mark of the nation’s profound gratitude.”

The seats will give a view of the King’s Coronation processions, the Royal Family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace and the Armed Forces flypast.

The King and Queen Consort will travel from the Place to Westminster Abbey in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach. Six Windsor Grey horses will draw the coach which will also be accompanied by the Sovereign’s Escort of the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment.

Invites have been sent to the Royal British Legion and organisations and individuals who have contributed to the Veterans strategy.

Charitable organisations with links to the Royal Family will also be invited and at Admiralty Arch, there will be 345 uniformed cadet forces.

The six-minute flypast will feature more than sixty aircraft from the British Army, the Royal Navy, and the Royal Air Force. They will fly over the Mall in London.

Some of the aircraft taking part will be aircraft that have given support to Ukraine, policed NATO airspace, given support to disaster relief and been involved in drug trafficking and counter-terrorism deterrents in Africa and the Middle East.

In more than 57 locations across the UK, there will be big screens to allow over 100,000 people to watch the event. The screens will also be used to air the Coronation Concert on the 7 May from Windsor Castle where a line-up including Take That, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will take part.