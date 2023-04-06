‘It’s a headache’ King Charles left in the lurch as Harry and Meghan miss RSVP deadline for coronation

By John Ensor • 06 April 2023 • 10:08

‘HEADACHE’ for Buckingham Palace as insiders are still ‘none the wiser’ about Harry and Meghan’s plans to attend the upcoming coronation, writes The Daily Mail on Thursday April 6.

The deadline for RSVP confirmations passed on Monday April 3, with as yet no official response from the King’s son, leaving palace staff in a quandary.

The Coronation is due to take place on May 6.

Organisers, charged with finalising the details, such as seating arrangements, cars, and security, now have the added ‘headache’ of a possible no-show from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

However, if they decide to attend, they will not be seen on the Buckingham Palace balcony as they are not classed as working royals.

Royal etiquette dictates that the newly crowned king will be joined by those who show have dedicated their lives to public service and display the ‘heartbeat and future of his family.’

The king and queen’s journey from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace in will be accompanied by a select ‘final group of 15.’

No comment has been heard as yet from Buckingham Palace.

One Palace source revealed, ‘Everything is still up in the air and there’s only a month to go.

‘All people have been told is that “it should hopefully be resolved soon”. But in the meantime the teams are trying to finalise plans for 2,000 guests, many of whom are international heads of state and VIPs. It’s a headache.’

It is reported that Buckingham Palace staff have been ordered to plan as if they were coming.

One member of staff said, ‘Switching things like seating arrangements are fairly easy. But the thing that is causing more of a headache, is the security, cars and other logistical matters.

‘Any plans that mesh with the rest of the family are more important and problematic.

‘There’s clearly a lot going on behind the scenes in terms of talks between members of the family and their offices. But at this stage in proceedings people could just do with some clarity.

‘There are now two plans, one for if they do come and another if they don’t. It’s another layer of responsibility that staff could do without.’

A family friend added, ‘Regardless of everything that’s happened, a simple yes or no would be polite and suffice.’

